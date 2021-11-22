Advertisement

GCSC Firefighting Academy registration opens

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bruce Harber and Kevin Granberg with Gulf Coast State College joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Monday morning to talk about the new public safety program being offered.

GCSC now has a firefighting academy. Registration is open online until December 17th.

For more information on the program, click the interview video attached to this web script.

