Gearing up for Annual 30A Thanksgiving 10K

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready to burn some calories before Thanksgiving dinner!

The Annual 30A Thanksgiving 10K is looking to raise funds for local non-profits and to promote the spirit of health and wellness. There is a 10K, 5K, and 1-mile fun run.

There are a few spots left to register for the run, you can find that information here.

The race has raised almost $500,000 in the past 10 years for local charities.

The four charities benefiting from this year’s run are Guardian Ad Litem, Point Washington Medical Clinic, Walton County Education Foundation, and the Seaside School.

For more information on the race and all it is benefiting, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Guardian Ad Litem website: www.guardianadlitem.org

Point Washington Medical Clinic: www.thepwmc.org

Walton County Education Foundation: www.waltonedfoundation.org

Seaside School website: www.seasidechoolfoundation.org

