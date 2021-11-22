Advertisement

Green-Hills Community Center holds free Thanksgiving dinner

The Green-Hills Community Center regularly hosts free yard sales, free meals and various...
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holidays can be fun for some, but difficult for others. The struggles of the last few years are only making things harder.

“Everybody needs help right now,” Green-Hills Community Center Secretary Richard Hathorn said. “With the pandemic and everything going on, just hard times in general still from Hurricane Michael. We still know people that aren’t in their house yet that don’t have a house.”

That’s why the Green-Hills Community Center organized a free Thanksgiving dinner to make the holidays a little brighter. This event, though, isn’t the first of its kind. The community center offers free meals on most major holidays.

In addition to Sunday’s free meal, the community center was also holding sign-ups for toys for tots.

“They’ll get toys on a different day,” Hathorn said. “We’ll do that usually about the third week of December is when the toy distribution is. It’s just to make sure every kid ends up with a present.”

However, officials say the goal for all of these events at the community center isn’t just to help people have happy holidays.

“It draws the community together,” Hathorn said. “People realize what we’re here for...that we are here to help.”

They say they want to help people any way they can. For more information on other community events in Fountain, visit https://www.facebook.com/Green.Hills.Community.Center.

