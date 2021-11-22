Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College set to host NAIA Tournament

Tournament will be held at Harrison Field House
Coach Gaffney tells NewsChannel 7 it will host a three day NAIA tournament for local fans to enjoy.(WJHG)
By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Commodores, are off to a 4-2 start, and getting set for three games over the next three days over in Pensacola. They will play Southern Arkansas, Odessa, and Lamar Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Again all those games over at Pensacola’s gym.

The Harrison Field House on the Gulf Coast campus, however will also be rather busy. Coach Gaffney tells NewsChannel 7 it will host a three day NAIA tournament for local fans to enjoy.

“Great NAI(A) talent, a lot of guys like were big time D-1 players. That ended up having to leave and go NAI(A) for whatever reason. A lot of JUCO transfers. Gonna be a lot of talent. A lot of people don’t know about NAI(A) they know about NCAA. But it’s gonna be here all day Monday, all day Tuesday, all day Wednesday. If you love people and you love basketball. And we haven’t had any home games, we’ve only had one home game. You know we’re not gonna have another for another month. What a great opportunity to come and see great basketball,” Gulf Coast Head Coach Phil Gaffney said.

Gaffney says this will be a bit of a fundraiser for his program, money raised through concessions and ticket sales. It will also act as a bit of a recruiting tool, he says, for his guys.

As for the Commodores, they are off to a four and two start through six games. Again three games ahead in Pensacola this week.

