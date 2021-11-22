Advertisement

Historical Society of Bay County hosts local history program

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nancy Hudson with the Historical Society of Bay County joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Monday morning to talk about a local history program coming up.

The Historical Society of Bay County is returning to hosting their 4th program on Monday, November 22nd. It will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Bay County Public Library on W. 11th Street.

Monday night’s program is about people many have heard and read about before, George and Lillian West, but from a new perspective.

To find out more about the program, click the interview video attached to this web script.

