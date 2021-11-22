Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with a band of showers moving in. We’ll see these pass through during the morning hours. But that will be it for rain for the day once it passes by. We’ll want to grab the umbrellas for the morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s. A bigger cool down is on the way for this week. The rain chance for this morning comes along a cold front moving through today. We’ll still manage to warm up to near 70 this afternoon with skies clearing to sunshine.

However, a northerly breeze takes over tonight and that ushers in one of the coldest bouts we’ve seen so far this season. Temperatures tonight dip down into the 30s widespread. With abundant sunshine tomorrow it may be a struggle to reach 60 in the afternoon!

This will be a quick chill, however, as temperatures will rebound into the midweek and by Thanksgiving. We’ll remain clear in our skies and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s for Wednesday, to near 70 for Thanksgiving. It’ll be a very seasonable feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers in the morning moving out by mid-day to abundant sunshine in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing a big cool down with breezy winds tonight and tomorrow.

