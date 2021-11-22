Advertisement

Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination if they don’t get a shot or secure an approved exception to vaccination.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics because the official wasn’t authorized to speak on the record before their official release later Monday.

The deadline is a major test of Biden’s push to compel people across the country to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, his administration is looking to compel large businesses to institute vaccinate-or-testing requirements, though plans for January enforcement have been on hold pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on...
Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Burn some calories before Thanksgiving dinner.
Gearing up for Annual 30A Thanksgiving 10K
Millville Christmas Parade
The Millville Christmas Parade is back
Millville Christmas Parade
Millville Christmas Parade
30A Fun Run
30A Fun Run