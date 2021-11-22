Advertisement

One person dead after motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young man is dead after officers said he lost control of his motorcycle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was riding a motorcycle south on State Road 293 around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers said he was near Lakeshore Drive when he lost control of his bike and rode it off the side of the roadway. When the bike crashed into the guardrail, the man flew off.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on...
Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

The Green-Hills Community Center regularly hosts free yard sales, free meals and various...
Green-Hills Community Center holds free Thanksgiving dinner
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
One local church in Panama City wants to make sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
Local church hosts drive-thru food drop
Local Food Drop
Local Food Drop