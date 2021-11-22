One person dead after motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young man is dead after officers said he lost control of his motorcycle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was riding a motorcycle south on State Road 293 around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers said he was near Lakeshore Drive when he lost control of his bike and rode it off the side of the roadway. When the bike crashed into the guardrail, the man flew off.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

