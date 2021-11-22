Quiet Sunday Night Forecast, Showers Early Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Sunday night will be quiet and calm with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. By tomorrow morning, we could see a few areas of patchy fog after sunrise along with a few scattered showers. The showers will be associated with a strong cold front that will bring us much colder conditions by Tuesday morning. The rain will clear out by the afternoon hours giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds along with breezy conditions. Monday’s highs should be right around 70 degrees.

The northwesterly breeze will help usher in the colder drier air into northwest Florida. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the mid-30s to low 40s with highs Tuesday afternoon struggling to get past 60 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds at about 15 mph from the NNW.

High pressure over the southeastern U.S. will bring us dry conditions through the Thanksgiving holiday. Temps on Thanksgiving will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

By Friday, the next frontal system will approach the region bringing with it a slight chance for a few showers followed by a cool and dry weekend with highs in the mid 60s and more sunshine.

