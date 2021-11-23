Advertisement

80-year-old man falls through floor when dump truck crashes into home

By Joe Holden
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (KYW) – An 80-year-old man fell through the first floor and ended up in the basement when a dump truck came barreling into the side of his home.

Family members say Richard Beck was sitting in his living room, where he sat every morning.

When the truck slammed into the house, the floor collapsed under him, and Beck fell to the basement.

Detectives say the dump truck first hit the back of a car about 150 yards away from the home.

The driver, 69-year-old Rogelio Serrano, took out signs and drove through an adjacent field before hitting Beck’s house.

Police have not concluded what actually happened to force the truck off the road as it continued to drive through the field.

Investigators say it’s difficult to tell if speed was a factor because the truck was off-road for more than 100 yards.

Both Beck and Serrano only suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK. Damage to Beck’s home is too severe for him to return. Inspectors have deemed it uninhabitable.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
Generic image of crash scene
One person dead after motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150...
Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship...
Good Morning America’s Strahan among Blue Origin crew
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
There will be more than 40 vendors at the Christmas Bazaar.
Shop Christmas crafts with the Panama City Beach Senior Center
Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150...
Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say