Advertisement

Annual Deer Point drawdown begins

Deer Point Lake has received 200% of its annual rainfall in the last few months. Prior to...
Deer Point Lake has received 200% of its annual rainfall in the last few months. Prior to Tropical Storm Fred, the tide gates were drawn down to mitigate the anticipated high-water levels. Due to the excessive rainfall over the last few weeks in combination with the heavy rainfall forecast for our area over the next several days, the tide gates have remained opened.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday is day one of 100 for Bay County Utility Services, the annual Deer Point Reservoir drawdown has begun.

Every year, Bay County Utilities and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team up to temporarily reduce the elevation of the water. The reservoir level will decrease about two feet below normal elevation to expose shoreline vegetation to the cooler temperatures.

Bay County officials say residents and visitors to the area need to be aware of these changes before hitting the water.

“Maybe some of the boat ramps will be a little more difficult to get into because [the water] will be lower. Of course, if we have any freezing temperatures, we may take it down to an elevation to about 2.5 feet,” Bobby Gibbs, the Utility Services Director, said.

The drawdown is expected to be complete on March 2, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Generic image of crash scene
One person dead after motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Governor DeSantis is proposing cutting Florida's gas tax to offer residents some savings at the...
Gas Tax
Thanksgiving Airport Travel
Thanksgiving Airport Travel
Law Enforcement lets residents know what to lookout for when it comes to potential signs of...
Signs of Sex Trafficking PKG
A Blountstown High School employee was arrested Sunday over allegations she had inappropriate...
Blountstown High Employee Arrested PKG
More than 80 families will receive a Thanksgiving dinner this year.
Holiday Helpers feeding families during the holidays