Annual Deer Point drawdown begins

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday is day one of 100 for Bay County Utility Services, the annual Deer Point Reservoir drawdown has begun.

Every year, Bay County Utilities and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team up to temporarily reduce the elevation of the water. The reservoir level will decrease about two feet below normal elevation to expose shoreline vegetation to the cooler temperatures.

Bay County officials say residents and visitors to the area need to be aware of these changes before hitting the water.

“Maybe some of the boat ramps will be a little more difficult to get into because [the water] will be lower. Of course, if we have any freezing temperatures, we may take it down to an elevation to about 2.5 feet,” Bobby Gibbs, the Utility Services Director, said.

The drawdown is expected to be complete on March 2, 2022.

