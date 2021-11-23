Advertisement

Bay Town Trolley rebranding after 20 years

A system that provides an affordable, reliable, and safe way to travel in Bay County for about 20 years.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Need a ride? Let them be your guide! That’s what they say at the Bay Town Trolley. But now, officials are looking to rebrand the system.

“Baytown Trolley is our public fixed-route system for the Bay County urbanized area,” Bay County Transit Financial Coordinator Jene Keen.

A system that has provided transit services in Bay County for about 20 years. We’re told the name trolley has pointed to the type of vehicles the Bay Town Trolley has used in the past. But with the population increasing in the county over the past 20 years, the trolley had to upgrade to heavier duty busses.

“Our main goal is to help folks to get where they need to go and we hope to make that easier and more convenient for folks as we move forward,” said Keen.

Moving forward, Bay County Public Transit System officials plan to rebrand the system. With help from the public, they’re looking for a new logo and new name.

“Once that is all decided, you’ll see that being displayed on our vehicles,” said Keen.

They also conducted a comprehensive operations analysis. This analysis takes an in depth look at where they are and where they want to go in the future.

“We involved the public in that and got a lot of good responses for it and part of that process is we’re going to make some changes,” said Keen.

Changes that can be seen by reducing the 11 vehicles down to ten, forcing changes to route numbers and stops too.

“We took a look at where the majority of the trips were taking place and did what we could to try and be more efficient and get folks where they needed to go as conveniently as possible,” said Keen.

A more efficient way to be your wheels around Bay County with the community’s help.

Keen said the public can suggest a new Bay Town Trolley Name here, now through November 28th. The public voting on those suggestions will begin on December 6th. He said changes to the route are set for January and they hope to have the new name and logo released to the public by late February.

