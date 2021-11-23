FEMA approves $3.3 million in hazard mitigation grants for Bay, Jackson Counties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FEMA has approved more money for our area to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.

Tuesday, the agency announced $3.3 million for two hazard mitigation grants. One grant will help strengthen facilities in Bay County, the other grant will do the same for Jackson County.

In Bay County, FEMA approved $1,953,899 for the installation of redundant fiber-optic connections. The fiber would ensure reliable communication for 93 critical facilities and programs, including 911 towers, law enforcement, fire stations, and the government administration building. Also connected to the fiber would be 126 traffic lights throughout the county. Representatives say this project will also add fiber-optic redundancy to many non-county facilities including Bay District Schools and the city fire and police departments for Lynn Haven, Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Springfield.

In Jackson County, $1,347,363 was approved to buy and install permanent diesel generators at 17 critical facilities throughout the county. The installation will include a concrete pad and an automatic transfer switch at each location, which will ensure power from a company or generator during future power outages.

