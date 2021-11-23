Advertisement

FEMA approves $3.3 million in hazard mitigation grants for Bay, Jackson Counties

FEMA has approved more money for our area to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.
FEMA has approved more money for our area to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FEMA has approved more money for our area to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.

Tuesday, the agency announced $3.3 million for two hazard mitigation grants. One grant will help strengthen facilities in Bay County, the other grant will do the same for Jackson County.

In Bay County, FEMA approved $1,953,899 for the installation of redundant fiber-optic connections. The fiber would ensure reliable communication for 93 critical facilities and programs, including 911 towers, law enforcement, fire stations, and the government administration building. Also connected to the fiber would be 126 traffic lights throughout the county. Representatives say this project will also add fiber-optic redundancy to many non-county facilities including Bay District Schools and the city fire and police departments for Lynn Haven, Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Springfield.

In Jackson County, $1,347,363 was approved to buy and install permanent diesel generators at 17 critical facilities throughout the county. The installation will include a concrete pad and an automatic transfer switch at each location, which will ensure power from a company or generator during future power outages.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws

Latest News

Deputies are investigating several car burglaries on St. Joe Beach.
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle burglaries on St. Joe Beach
The sports betting initiative only has 116,000 signatures validated so far, but the group...
Sports betting once again illegal in Florida
Under the compact signed this past April, sports bets could be placed on a phone from anywhere...
Judge blocks Seminole Compact
The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.
Man accused of shooting store clerk while dressed as woman arrested