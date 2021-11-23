Fire in Panama City, no injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.

They say it happened on North James Avenue. They say the homeowner and her dog were able to get out safely. The fire was reportedly under control after about half an hour.

Firefighters say the back of the structure was badly damaged, but they conserved a big portion of the front side. They say the cause of the fire was electrical.

