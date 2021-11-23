Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family

Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man pleaded guilty to a scheme to attempt to defraud the Gaetz family, a political powerhouse in Florida, out of $25 million in exchange for a presidential pardon.

Stephen M. Alford, 62, pled guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud related to his attempt to illegally obtain $25 million from Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate and the father of Rep. Matt Gaetz. The United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Florida said Alford tried to bribe the Gaetz family in exchange for a presidential pardon. This is while Rep. Gaetz is allegedly in the middle of a high-profile federal sex trafficking investigation.

According to a news release from the office of Jason R. Coody, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the scheme involved a series of meetings and text message exchanges between Alford and the victim, as well as undercover recordings arranged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. During the exchanges, Alford repeatedly promised the victim that Alford had access to the current President of the United States.

Alford faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment to be followed by a term of supervised release.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Lazaro P. Fields are prosecuting this case.

Sentencing in this case is currently set for February 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before the Honorable United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws

Latest News

The sports betting initiative only has 116,000 signatures validated so far, but the group...
Sports betting once again illegal in Florida
Under the compact signed this past April, sports bets could be placed on a phone from anywhere...
Judge blocks Seminole Compact
The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.
Man accused of shooting store clerk while dressed as woman arrested
Top tips for preventing food poisoning on Thanksgiving
Holiday cooking safety tips