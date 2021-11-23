Gulf County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle burglaries on St. Joe Beach

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating several car burglaries on St. Joe Beach.

Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies say the burglaries happened in the 300 block of Atlantic Street and Bay Street. They say so far it appears all the vehicles were left unlocked.

Investigators are asking if you left your vehicle unlocked Monday night and live in the area, you may want to make sure nothing was taken from you. If you do discover your vehicle was burglarized, call the sheriff’s office at 850-227-1115 (opt. 4).

They are also asking if you have a camera system, check it to see if there are any suspicious people on it that might help in the case.

