Holiday Helpers feeding families during the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the season to give thanks, but for some, this season can be a struggle.

“We’ll make sure that every family has a Thanksgiving dinner,” J.R. Talamantez, Chief of Police for Panama City Beach Police Department, said.

PCBPD is doing that through Holiday Helpers. This program has been feeding families for 30 years.

“This is just our way of trying to help out, give back, and help out those families that just need a little bit more help this time of year,” Chief Talamantez said.

Those families were identified anonymously through the beach schools. Forms were handed out and anyone in need simply turned the form back in.

“We ensure that the kids don’t go without,” Chief Talamantez said. “So, our staff, our volunteer staff, permanent staff, officers, gather a bunch of food products. We put together an entire Thanksgiving dinner. We deliver it to the person’s house, or we offer them to pick it up at the police department. Whatever the easiest way is to get them those needs we try to do it.”

Holiday Helpers is feeding more than 80 families this Thanksgiving. Organizers say the program is just another way to help the community.

“It goes to our core values of community policing,” Chief Talamantez said. “Helping out those people that need help and just being a part of the community. This is a great program.”

In December, Holiday Helpers will be providing Christmas dinners to families as well.

