Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons of interest.
They say these people are not necessarily suspects of a crime, but they may have information that could help in solving a crime.
If you know any of these people or where they may be, authorities are urging you to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.