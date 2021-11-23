Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons of interest.

They say these people are not necessarily suspects of a crime, but they may have information that could help in solving a crime.

If you know any of these people or where they may be, authorities are urging you to call the Sheriff’s Office.

