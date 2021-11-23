Advertisement

Local October unemployment numbers

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The October unemployment numbers are in for our area and they show there’s much to be thankful for.

Across Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties, CareerSource Gulf Coast reports the unemployment rate at 3.6% last month. This is reportedly 0.4% lower than last year, both in the region and the state.

According to data, both Bay and Franklin Counties are at 3.6% and Gulf County is at 3.4%. These are the same numbers as September.

