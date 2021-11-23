Man accused of shooting store clerk while dressed as woman arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.

In September, Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Beeline Gas Station on Cherry Street after a report about an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect was a man wearing a dress, wig, and face mask.

Deputies say the man ran into the store, demanded the store clerk give him money, then shot the clerk with the pistol he was carrying.

Through the investigation, deputies say they were able to identify Kedrick McNeil as the suspect.

Kedrick McNeil is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting at the Beeline Gas Station on Cherry Street. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they found McNeil at a location on Business 98. Monday, McNeil was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say McNeil was connected to two separate, but associated cases. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, operating a motor vehicle with no driver’s license, and grand theft in connection to those cases.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.