Advertisement

Man accused of shooting store clerk while dressed as woman arrested

The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.
The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.(BCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect wanted in an armed robbery from September has been caught, according to deputies.

In September, Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Beeline Gas Station on Cherry Street after a report about an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect was a man wearing a dress, wig, and face mask.

Deputies say the man ran into the store, demanded the store clerk give him money, then shot the clerk with the pistol he was carrying.

Through the investigation, deputies say they were able to identify Kedrick McNeil as the suspect.

Kedrick McNeil is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in...
Kedrick McNeil is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting at the Beeline Gas Station on Cherry Street.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they found McNeil at a location on Business 98. Monday, McNeil was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say McNeil was connected to two separate, but associated cases. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, operating a motor vehicle with no driver’s license, and grand theft in connection to those cases.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws

Latest News

The sports betting initiative only has 116,000 signatures validated so far, but the group...
Sports betting once again illegal in Florida
Under the compact signed this past April, sports bets could be placed on a phone from anywhere...
Judge blocks Seminole Compact
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family
Top tips for preventing food poisoning on Thanksgiving
Holiday cooking safety tips