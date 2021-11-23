Advertisement

Shop Christmas crafts with the Panama City Beach Senior Center

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week, we’re jumping over Thanksgiving and thinking about Christmas shopping.

The Panama City Beach Senior Center is hosting its Annual Christmas Bazaar. The shopping kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th, until 2 p.m. at the Lyndell Conference Center.

There, you will find more than 40 vendors with something to offer for everyone. There will also be a bake sale and raffles.

Organizers are still looking for vendors. If you’re interested, you can call 850-233-5065 or email sue@pcbsc.com.

Events like this help the PCBSC to keep providing all that it does for the community.

For more information on the Christmas Bazaar, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

