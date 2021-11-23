Tracking airport travel ahead of Thanksgiving

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies and roads are going to be busier than last year for Thanksgiving. AAA predicts 53.4 million people are traveling this week for the holiday.

“Normally this time of year, we have a shorter holiday. But it’s a lot of people travel,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director said.

McClellan said to remember there are certain rules to follow while traveling by air.

“Number one, remember that masks are required in the airport and on the airplane. So there have been a lot of incidents lately with masks. But we encourage everyone to keep their mask on and pack a little patience,” McClellan said.

People are flying into our local airport from all over ahead of the holiday weekend.

“My dad lives here and we’re going to Texas today. So I just flew here so I could help him drive 14 hours,” Jordan Moore, who’s visiting from Tampa, said.

“We always come here and we love coming here Thanksgiving. It’s a different atmosphere and it’s super-duper fun,” said Caroline Johnson, who’s visiting from College Station, Texas.

No matter what your plans may be, if they involve flying, make sure you are in touch with your airline. McClellan said this will help avoid any cancellations or delays. He expects the highest number of travelers to be Tuesday and Wednesday. He expects there will also be peak days when people return around Sunday afternoon and into Monday and Tuesday morning.

