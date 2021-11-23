Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar now that our front has completely passed through to the south. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead. But it will be cold sunshine!

Temperatures will start out in the 30s away from the coast to low 40s on the coastline. When you add in the northerly breeze this morning we’ll see wind chills largely in the 30s for everyone before 9am. This is some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Temperatures gradually warm under the sunshine into the 50s for lunch. Highs today approach 60 degrees for about an hour between 2 and 3pm. Be sure you’re dressed warmly for your Tuesday!

High pressure continues to keep skies clear for us heading into Wednesday which is good for any Thanksgiving travels. But it will be another chilly day with temperatures returning to the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast Wednesday morning. Highs tomorrow will start to rebound into the seasonally cool mid 60s under more sunshine.

The rebound continues into Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching up to near 70 degrees in the afternoon for a very seasonal feel. Black Friday shoppers should have no troubles despite another cold front moving through. We will see a small stray and brief rain chance around 20% and temperatures will be cool in the 60s for daytime shoppers.

Bottom Line...

For today, chilly, sunny, and slightly breezy with highs struggling to reach the 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunshine carrying over into Wednesday with another cold morning turning seasonally cool in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s, near 70 by Thanksgiving.

