Advertisement

Ayden McPherson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week features one of the “big guys” up front! One of the guys doing the heavy lifting, so to speak for coach Beau Johnson and the Blountstown Tigers!

Ayden McPherson, number 66, is the right tackle for the Tigers. Part of a unit that’s helped his team rush for over 26-hundred yards in ten games, with an average of seven yards per carry, that’s big time blocking. So great numbers on the field, and great numbers off it. He has a 3.7 GPA, weighted it’s 4.2. So obviously he’s disciplined, and good at dedicating time to his athletics and academics!

“You definitely have to find time, time in the afternoons.” Ayden says “After practice when you don’t really want to. And you’ve just got to get it done. My mom really, she pushes me to do my best every day and I try to make her as happy as I possibly can.”

“He’s the kid that’s gonna get recruited and play college football.” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson told me. “But he’s also going to leave and get some major that I can’t pronounce. And make more money than I’ll ever see, because he’s just a super intelligent and high character person and just a fantastic leader in how he carries himself for our football team.”

Ayden says he’s going to college to study computer science, he wants to be a cyber-security expert! The oil pipeline that was hacked and ransomed earlier this year his motivation, he says, for that. As for the football, he’s already made quite a progression, while overcoming obstacles!

’’Tearing my MCL last year, not being able to play.” he told me “And then having one of our teammates die. That was really bad. And then in the summer I tore my hamstring, during a football camp. And it just made me want to get as big, and the best I could possibly be.” Adds his coach “All our offensive lineman lead by example. They’re just nasty. They come to work, they get after it. They come off the ball, they’re just trying to mash people and really play through the whistle. And he’s a great example of that, he’s really cranked it up a notch.”

Ayden and the Tigers will host Madison in the 1A Region Finals Friday night. That game set for 7:30.

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Monday, November 22nd
Tigers get past Liberty, Madison comes next
Blountstown, coming off shutout of Liberty, now sets its sights on Madison in Region Finals
Dan Mullen discusses a call with an official during the Gators game with Georgia.
Gators part ways with Mullen
Coach Gaffney tells NewsChannel 7 it will host a three day NAIA tournament for local fans to...
Gulf Coast State College set to host NAIA Tournament