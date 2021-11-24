Ayden McPherson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week features one of the “big guys” up front! One of the guys doing the heavy lifting, so to speak for coach Beau Johnson and the Blountstown Tigers!

Ayden McPherson, number 66, is the right tackle for the Tigers. Part of a unit that’s helped his team rush for over 26-hundred yards in ten games, with an average of seven yards per carry, that’s big time blocking. So great numbers on the field, and great numbers off it. He has a 3.7 GPA, weighted it’s 4.2. So obviously he’s disciplined, and good at dedicating time to his athletics and academics!

“You definitely have to find time, time in the afternoons.” Ayden says “After practice when you don’t really want to. And you’ve just got to get it done. My mom really, she pushes me to do my best every day and I try to make her as happy as I possibly can.”

“He’s the kid that’s gonna get recruited and play college football.” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson told me. “But he’s also going to leave and get some major that I can’t pronounce. And make more money than I’ll ever see, because he’s just a super intelligent and high character person and just a fantastic leader in how he carries himself for our football team.”

Ayden says he’s going to college to study computer science, he wants to be a cyber-security expert! The oil pipeline that was hacked and ransomed earlier this year his motivation, he says, for that. As for the football, he’s already made quite a progression, while overcoming obstacles!

’’Tearing my MCL last year, not being able to play.” he told me “And then having one of our teammates die. That was really bad. And then in the summer I tore my hamstring, during a football camp. And it just made me want to get as big, and the best I could possibly be.” Adds his coach “All our offensive lineman lead by example. They’re just nasty. They come to work, they get after it. They come off the ball, they’re just trying to mash people and really play through the whistle. And he’s a great example of that, he’s really cranked it up a notch.”

Ayden and the Tigers will host Madison in the 1A Region Finals Friday night. That game set for 7:30.

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.