BCSO’s Operation Thankfull provides Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started with a dozen families has grown into helping hundreds for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

This week deputies completed what they call “Operation Thankfull.” Starting in October, BCSO enlisted the help of Southport, Lynn Haven, and Deer Point Elementary students and staff to collect non-perishable food items.

All of the donations were gathered and distributed to more than 800 families in need to make sure they all have a complete Thanksgiving meal.

“We’ve had a couple of people come in had noticed that they didn’t realize they were getting stuffing and cranberry sauce and all of these things in this bag that they would just fall apart in our lobby. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh,’ because it breaks my heart but at the same time, they are so excited to have these things that they didn’t think they were going to get,” Casey Melton, a Deputy with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

BCSO received so many donations, they weren’t able to give it all away. The leftover canned food and holiday sides will be distributed again next month during the annual Project 25.

