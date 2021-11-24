Advertisement

Black Friday safe shopping tips

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing some safety tips to keep shoppers safe this Black Friday.

Moody says while the day is known for its extreme shopping deals, thieves and scammers may try to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers.

“Black Friday kicks off the busiest shopping weekend of the year,” Moody said. “Any time large amounts of money are exchanging hands, scammers may try to interrupt transactions or trick consumers to make a dishonest dollar. If you decide to join the millions of shoppers looking for great deals this Friday, please take extra precaution and stay informed about the latest scams.”

Moody says to avoid shopping alone. She says thieves are less likely to target a group of people.

If you are shopping with children, come up with a plan so they know what to do if separated from you. Moody says to choose a designated meeting place and teach children to talk to security or store employees for help.

Park vehicles in well-lit areas and do not leave valuable items in your car. Moody suggests covering merchandise or storing it securely in a trunk.

Stay aware of your surroundings. If you see someone or something suspicious, alert security.

Lastly, secure shopping bags, purses, and other personal items when traveling in crowds of people.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

