Family dogs saved from house fire

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A family will likely snuggle their dogs a little closer this Thanksgiving after they were saved from a house fire while their humans weren’t home.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials said the fire happened in Freeport around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They said a neighbor reportedly heard smoke detectors going off and called 911. When they got there, nobody was home except three dogs, which they got out safely. Firefighters reportedly found the fire in the bathroom and stopped it from spreading. The homeowner came home shortly after.

Officials said it was an electrical issue in the bathroom’s exhaust fan.

