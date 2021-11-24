Advertisement

FHP hosts Stuff the Charger food drive

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many of us, the holidays can mean big meals and family gathered around the table. For others, that isn’t an option. However, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is hosting their annual Stuff the Charger food drive to help change that.

“We care about the communities we live in and we serve, and this is one way that we can give back and it’s great at this time of year through the holidays,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Monday, a donation worth more than $1300 was given to the drive-by Ramsey’s Cash Saver in Blountstown. With all of their donations, FHP had to call in reinforcements from Fire Chief Ben Hall to help transport all the food.

Officials say when locals benefit, other locals want to help.

“We were asked if we would like to participate and of course any time someone local asks us to participate in any event we are always willing and always glad to help,” Owner of Ramsey’s Rebecca Devuyst said.

It’s not only big companies who can donate food to the drive, though.

“So anyone can donate, we have the Calhoun-Liberty credit union here locally that’s willing to accept items through the end of the month, we have our station in Panama [City] able to accept donations, and Jackson County Times in Marianna is willing to accept donations,” King said.

Even the timing of the event is no accident.

“We’re hoping that individuals or families who have a large thanksgiving may have bought too much, and then afterward they don’t want to take it back to the store, so just bring it to the Highway Patrol, we’ll make sure a family receives some of your extras,” King added.

That way, Holiday meals can be enjoyed by those who wouldn’t normally have one.

Donations will be accepted at the aforementioned locations until November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest

Latest News

The daughter of former Circuit Court Judge Don Sirmons talks about the legacy he leaves behind.
Judge Sirmons Remembered
Tuesday, Governor DeSantis announced Florida's tourism numbers topped pre-pandemic levels. Here...
Tourism Numbers Better Than Before Pandemic
Sports betting is once again illegal in the state of Florida after a federal judge threw out...
Sports Betting
Here locally, we're told we've had a very successful year topping pre-pandemic numbers and...
Panama City Beach tourism tops pre-pandemic numbers, setting record highs in 2021