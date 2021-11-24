FHP hosts Stuff the Charger food drive

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many of us, the holidays can mean big meals and family gathered around the table. For others, that isn’t an option. However, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is hosting their annual Stuff the Charger food drive to help change that.

“We care about the communities we live in and we serve, and this is one way that we can give back and it’s great at this time of year through the holidays,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Monday, a donation worth more than $1300 was given to the drive-by Ramsey’s Cash Saver in Blountstown. With all of their donations, FHP had to call in reinforcements from Fire Chief Ben Hall to help transport all the food.

Officials say when locals benefit, other locals want to help.

“We were asked if we would like to participate and of course any time someone local asks us to participate in any event we are always willing and always glad to help,” Owner of Ramsey’s Rebecca Devuyst said.

It’s not only big companies who can donate food to the drive, though.

“So anyone can donate, we have the Calhoun-Liberty credit union here locally that’s willing to accept items through the end of the month, we have our station in Panama [City] able to accept donations, and Jackson County Times in Marianna is willing to accept donations,” King said.

Even the timing of the event is no accident.

“We’re hoping that individuals or families who have a large thanksgiving may have bought too much, and then afterward they don’t want to take it back to the store, so just bring it to the Highway Patrol, we’ll make sure a family receives some of your extras,” King added.

That way, Holiday meals can be enjoyed by those who wouldn’t normally have one.

Donations will be accepted at the aforementioned locations until November 30th.

