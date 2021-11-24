Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has been seriously injured after a traffic crash in Jackson County.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a Leesburg, Georgia, woman was heading south on Hwy 69. Officials said as she approached Bone Yard Road, she over-corrected causing her vehicle to hit a truck that was heading south on Hwy 69.

Troopers said the 60-year-old female was seriously injured. The passenger in her vehicle, a 9-year-old girl, also from Leesburg, received minor injuries, as did the driver and passenger of the truck she hit.

