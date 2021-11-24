Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College offering Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College and the Unmanned Safety Institute have partnered together to offer an Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp, also known as UAS.

Program Coordinator and Director, Jose “Tony” Lopez-Baquero explained what the program offers and the pathway it leads to industry certification and the workforce.

For more information or to register for the program you can visit their website or contact Tony Lopez at jlopezbaq@gulfcoast.edu (850) 769.1551 ext. 4012.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws

Latest News

FEMA has approved more money for our area to rebuild after Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.
FEMA approves $3.3 million in hazard mitigation grants for Bay, Jackson Counties
Deputies are investigating several car burglaries on St. Joe Beach.
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle burglaries on St. Joe Beach
The sports betting initiative only has 116,000 signatures validated so far, but the group...
Sports betting once again illegal in Florida
Under the compact signed this past April, sports bets could be placed on a phone from anywhere...
Judge blocks Seminole Compact