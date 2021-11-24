Gulf Coast State College offering Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College and the Unmanned Safety Institute have partnered together to offer an Unmanned Aerial System Pilot Bootcamp, also known as UAS.

Program Coordinator and Director, Jose “Tony” Lopez-Baquero explained what the program offers and the pathway it leads to industry certification and the workforce.

For more information or to register for the program you can visit their website or contact Tony Lopez at jlopezbaq@gulfcoast.edu (850) 769.1551 ext. 4012.

