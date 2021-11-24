Keeping kids entertained during the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes it can be difficult to keep children entertained during the holidays with time off from school, family in town, or changes in routines. NewsChannel 7 spoke with lifestyle expert Veena Crawholm who gave us all the tips she uses to keep her little ones occupied.

For all of her ideas, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.