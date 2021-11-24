Advertisement

Local organizations collectively host food giveaway

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During the holiday season, many people will travel to eat and be merry with family. But not everyone can.

With just a few days until Thanksgiving, several local organizations partnered up to give those less fortunate a hot festive meal.

Organizers of the event say this is just something to help feed residents of Bay County.

For Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson it means just a little more.

”So many residents of Bay County are struggling to keep food on the table. To have a hot meal, and to do the basic necessities. So to be able to provide at least a hot meal, hopefully, that just gives them a little bit of confidence to make it to the next day,” Pilson said.

”This is a time to be thankful. A lot of people made it through Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Fred, and the COVID Pandemic. And we have a lot to be grateful for,” Michael Johnson, City of Panama City Director of Community Development, said.

Both Panama City’s Community Development Department and Rebuild Bay County say they are working towards re-establishing A.D. Harris as a community resilient center.

For more information on Rebuild Bay County, visit their website, Facebook page, call 850-215-8705, or text APPLY, DONATE, or VOLUNTEER to 850-783-4311.

For more information on Panama City’s Community Development Department, visit their website.

