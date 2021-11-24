Advertisement

Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night

Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was driving along Old U.S. Road in Jackson County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, one person is dead in a fatal crash out of Jackson County.

Troopers said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Old U.S. Road near Vallie Road and McChapel Road.

We’re told a Marianna man was heading south when officials believe the 30-year-old possibly ran off the road, over corrected and ended up crossing the center line and hitting a fence.

Officials said the driver was ejected from his truck.

Troopers said they pronounced him dead at the scene. They also said next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest

Latest News

As the temperatures continue to drop in our area, organizations such as Bay County Council on...
Senior citizens needs during cold weather season
With just a few days until Thanksgiving, several local organizations partnered up to give those...
Local organizations collectively host food giveaway
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are doing their part to ensure no family goes hungry this...
Stuff the Charger
A federal judge has thrown out the state's gambling deal with the Seminole Indians.
Seminole Compact Thrown Out