Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, one person is dead in a fatal crash out of Jackson County.

Troopers said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Old U.S. Road near Vallie Road and McChapel Road.

We’re told a Marianna man was heading south when officials believe the 30-year-old possibly ran off the road, over corrected and ended up crossing the center line and hitting a fence.

Officials said the driver was ejected from his truck.

Troopers said they pronounced him dead at the scene. They also said next of kin has been notified.

