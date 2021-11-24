Advertisement

A new business will be splashing into Panama City

Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new business is coming to Panama City, and it’s sure to make waves.

The City of Panama City and Suzuki Motors of America have come to an agreement on the development of Suzuki’s Marine Technical Center.

A few months ago, residents expressed concerns about the size of the dock Suzuki planned to build. It originally was drafted to have 40 boat slips. The new plans have reduced it to 26.

The facility will sit on Robinson Bayou off of Frankford Avenue. It will conduct testing of marine products.

This center may bring more than just its own jobs to the community.

“Other businesses that spur off of this business,” Greg Brudnicki, Mayor of Panama City, said. “Kind of like the automotive industry, you’ve got parts makers. There will be other things that spur in the community at a reasonable distance. What Suzuki is doing, that’s exciting. To know we have that chance to do that.”

Project developers say they plan to start construction ASAP, and the build should take about a year.

