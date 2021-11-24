Advertisement

New study shows home buyers are motivated to move closer to family and friends

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the last year, home buyers and home sellers are showing a main factor for moving was to live closer to family and friends. With that, another important motivator was the desire for additional space or a bigger home. Sellers proved to benefit from this, typically earning their full asking price.

Reasons behind this motive to move along with additional sales data are proven in the yearly report done by National Association of Realtors 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. It analyses demographics, preferences and experiences of buyers and sellers across America.

Counts Real Estate Group Managing Partner, Tom Lewis, explains why he thinks this is a growing trend and how we are seeing it on a local level.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family

Latest News

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing some safety tips to keep shoppers safe this...
Black Friday safe shopping tips
Under the compact signed this past April, sports bets could be placed on a phone from anywhere...
With gaming compact blocked, next steps for state unclear
Food collected by BCSO for Operation Thankfull
BCSO’s Operation Thankfull provides Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 families