New study shows home buyers are motivated to move closer to family and friends

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the last year, home buyers and home sellers are showing a main factor for moving was to live closer to family and friends. With that, another important motivator was the desire for additional space or a bigger home. Sellers proved to benefit from this, typically earning their full asking price.

Reasons behind this motive to move along with additional sales data are proven in the yearly report done by National Association of Realtors 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. It analyses demographics, preferences and experiences of buyers and sellers across America.

Counts Real Estate Group Managing Partner, Tom Lewis, explains why he thinks this is a growing trend and how we are seeing it on a local level.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.