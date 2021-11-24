Advertisement

Seahawks flying through uncharted airspace these days

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton football team is truly blazing a trail for Seahawks in the future.

Coach Phil Tisa and his team, with a 35-21 win over Baldwin last Friday in the 4A Region Semifinals, becoming the first South Walton team to reach ten wins in a season. And the first South Walton team to ever make it to the Region Finals. Just 8 teams remain in your class when you get this far in the postseason. In order to keep this historic run going, the Seahawks must deal with an 8-2 Bolles team, a private school football factory of sorts out of Jacksonville. Coach Tisa telling me he and his coaches are talking to the players about the significance of this run, and he says he believes the players appreciate the importance of it all.

“And at the same time” South Walton head coach Phil Tisa told me “I think we try to find that balance of what we’re used to doing, versus what this time of year means, you know without over-emphasizing that. I think they’re excited to be here, so I think they’re putting their focus into that. And doing what we ask them to do. You know I mean it’s win or go home time, so you just do what you have to.”

And part of all the fun and drama of all these “firsts” is having to work through the Thanksgiving week, and as coach Tisa tells us, that is a very good thing!

”You know the goal of every high school football program is to ruin Thanksgiving. That’s what we call it, ‘Operation Hashtag Ruin Thanksgiving’. So the fact that we’re getting to practice this week when everybody else is off, and the fact that we’ll have our run-through on Thanksgiving Day, you know those are pretty cool things, that not everybody gets to experience. So that’s kind of the way we’ve approached it, and the way we focused it, this is history for our program.”

Once again South Walton gets the luxury of hosting this ballgame, and if last week was any indication, there should be a large and energetic crowd on hand. After all, this is another first for the program, hosting a third round playoff game.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
File photo
Florida Governor Seeks to Lower Gas Tax
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest

Latest News

Blountstown lineman a strong blocker, a strong student
Ayden McPherson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Area scores and highlights for Monday, November 22nd
Tigers get past Liberty, Madison comes next
Blountstown, coming off shutout of Liberty, now sets its sights on Madison in Region Finals
Dan Mullen discusses a call with an official during the Gators game with Georgia.
Gators part ways with Mullen