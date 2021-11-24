Senior citizens needs during cold weather season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the cooler temps, many are fighting to stay warm.

One local organization is making sure our elderly neighbors beat the cold this holiday season.

You just might be able to lend a helping hand by making sure they are well prepared.

“If you have a neighbor who’s a senior. Try to check on your neighbors if you know you’ve got elderly neighbors. Make sure they’re ok and that they’re doing ok and that they’re keeping warm enough,” Andrea Marsh, Bay County Council on Aging Chief Operating Officer, said.

As the temperatures continue to drop in our area, organizations such as Bay County Council on Aging want to make sure senior citizens don’t go cold this winter.

“Some things that they can use to help keep them warm is to keep blankets around the house,” Marsh said.

Those extra blankets can help the elderly be better prepared for cooler days.

“It’s helpful to keep one in each room to bundle up,” Marsh said.

The organization could use some help spreading the warmth.

We would certainly welcome any donations, of small space heaters, or blankets or throws, that we would be able to provide to help those in need,” Marsh said.

It’s also important to know, not all space heaters will be accepted.

“We would just recommend they are new and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions,” Marsh said.

And being a good neighbor is one of the most important things you can do.

“Just keep an eye on your neighbors if you know they’re seniors. Or if you have family members that aren’t living with you. Just check on them and make sure they’re doing ok during these colder days. Staying warm and staying healthy,” Marsh said.

She recommends these 7 bullets she gathered from these two websites:

-- Keep your house at the right temperature. The area you spend the most time in during the day should be around 70ºF. Turn the heat up a little if you are cold.

-- Keep the temperature consistent. Check the thermostat so the temperature is constant all day and night. During the day, open the blinds and curtains and let the sun warm you. Close curtains at dusk.

-- Put blankets around your home. Place them near sofas or chairs so they’re there if you need them. But make sure they don’t trail on the floor increasing your risk of falls.

-- Be prepared if you’re heading out. Wear warm footwear and keep hands, heads, and faces warm.

-- Keep Your Feet Warm. Wear house slippers indoors. Having slippers with rubber soles really makes a difference. And warm socks! A soft, cozy pair worn to bed can keep your feet toasty warm.

-- Eat Right. Make sure you’re eating well, with at least one hot meal a day. Try to eat a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables to get nutrients.

-- Stay Active. Get your body moving and keep active. This is a good time to clean out closets, cupboards, garages, etc. Anything to stay active.

For anyone interested in donating blankets or other supplies, visit their website, Facebook page, or stop by their facility at 1116 Frankford Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.