Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast under clear skies. For areas north of the bays there is a frost advisory in effect for Wednesday morning. As we go through the day Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the mid 60s. By Thanksgiving we will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A cold front will bring a small chance of showers by Friday morning. The weekend ahead looks sunny, cool, and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

