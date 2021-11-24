Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Frosty weather is in the forecast for part of the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast under clear skies. For areas north of the bays there is a frost advisory in effect for Wednesday morning. As we go through the day Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the mid 60s. By Thanksgiving we will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A cold front will bring a small chance of showers by Friday morning. The weekend ahead looks sunny, cool, and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

