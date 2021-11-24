Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine ahead to enjoy once again.

Temperatures are downright cold. In fact, it’s literally freezing across I-10 this morning. Frost will even be possible for those north of the bays, or a few miles away from the coastal waters. Temperatures are starting out in the low 30s across I-10 to near 40 on the coast. Winds are light, but certainly still adding to the chill where even coastal locations are feeling like the 30s.

We’ll want to dress warmly for another chilly day under the sun. Temperatures only gradually warm through the 30s and 40s through 9am. We’ll manage the upper 50s by lunch, and eventually highs reach the mid 60s by 2 or 3pm this afternoon.

The good news is winds are shifting to the east today, but eventually southeast by tomorrow. That will prevent us from getting as cold tonight with lows largely in the 40s. The southeasterly winds heading into Thanksgiving will warm us up to highs near 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a wonderful Thanksgiving weather-wise.

For Black Friday shoppers, another weak cold front moves through. It’s possible we could see a few stray showers largely in the morning. But they’d be fairly light and more or less a nuisance if you happen to be the 20% who see it.

I think most of our Black Friday should be splendid for shopping.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs gradually warming into the mid 60s after the frigid start. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more seasonal day ahead for Thanksgiving with 40s in the morning to near 70 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
State Loses First Round in Challenge to Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested

Latest News

A frost advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
A frost advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we're in for a chilly day ahead!
Tuesday Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing tomorrow morning's lows.
Monday Forecast