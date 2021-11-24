Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine ahead to enjoy once again.

Temperatures are downright cold. In fact, it’s literally freezing across I-10 this morning. Frost will even be possible for those north of the bays, or a few miles away from the coastal waters. Temperatures are starting out in the low 30s across I-10 to near 40 on the coast. Winds are light, but certainly still adding to the chill where even coastal locations are feeling like the 30s.

We’ll want to dress warmly for another chilly day under the sun. Temperatures only gradually warm through the 30s and 40s through 9am. We’ll manage the upper 50s by lunch, and eventually highs reach the mid 60s by 2 or 3pm this afternoon.

The good news is winds are shifting to the east today, but eventually southeast by tomorrow. That will prevent us from getting as cold tonight with lows largely in the 40s. The southeasterly winds heading into Thanksgiving will warm us up to highs near 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a wonderful Thanksgiving weather-wise.

For Black Friday shoppers, another weak cold front moves through. It’s possible we could see a few stray showers largely in the morning. But they’d be fairly light and more or less a nuisance if you happen to be the 20% who see it.

I think most of our Black Friday should be splendid for shopping.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs gradually warming into the mid 60s after the frigid start. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more seasonal day ahead for Thanksgiving with 40s in the morning to near 70 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.