AAA offers ‘Tow To Go’ for the holiday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself consuming too many adult beverages this thanksgiving holiday, AAA wants to give you a free tow.

The company is working to keep impaired drivers off the road with its ‘Tow To Go’ initiative.

AAA will send a tow truck to an impaired driver and transport them and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius for free.

The service is available to anyone in Florida, not just members.

But AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said it should be used as a last resort.

“Please before you party this Thanksgiving weekend, make sure that you have your plan in place, identify a designated driver or ride-sharing service. have all of that planned out before your first drink,” Jenkins said.

‘Tow To Go’ started at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and runs through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

To use the service, you call (855) 286-9246.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.