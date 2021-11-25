Advertisement

Annual 30A 10K burns calories, raises money for Walton County charities

Finish Line at the 2021 30A 10K
Finish Line at the 2021 30A 10K(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Walton County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of South Walton residents and visitors got some of their Thanksgiving calories out of the way early and raised some money for local charities at the same time.

Thursday morning, spring chickens and older turkeys laced up their running shoes for the annual 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day Races. Runners and walkers paced their way through a portion of 30A for a one mile fun run and a 5K race in addition to the namesake’s 10K.

One couple said they were excited to complete their first 10K.

“Awesome, yeah. It was amazing, the energy. The atmosphere, running down 30A, you can’t beat it. Especially the ending all the festivities here, and the cause is awesome too, raising money,” said Wilson & Brittany Dean.

Money raised from this year’s 30A 10K supported the Point Washington Medical Clinic, the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, Walton Education Foundation and the Seaside School.

