PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Panama City Beach’s annual Beach Home for the Holidays kicks off Friday.

The two day event will take place at Aaron Bessant Park. It will feature carol-themed concerts, holiday movies along with several activities for your kids.

You can also choose to hang out around the campfire and cook up some delicious s’mores.

Country music star Josh Turner is headlining Friday night’s kick off event followed by a fireworks show.

The fun begins Friday starting at 3:30PM.

