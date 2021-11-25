Advertisement

Beach Home for the Holidays kicks off Friday

The fun, family-friendly, two-day event begins Friday afternoon at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama...
The fun, family-friendly, two-day event begins Friday afternoon at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.(VISIT PANAMA CITY BEACH)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Panama City Beach’s annual Beach Home for the Holidays kicks off Friday.

The two day event will take place at Aaron Bessant Park. It will feature carol-themed concerts, holiday movies along with several activities for your kids.

You can also choose to hang out around the campfire and cook up some delicious s’mores.

Country music star Josh Turner is headlining Friday night’s kick off event followed by a fireworks show.

The fun begins Friday starting at 3:30PM.

For more details click here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving

Latest News

(Gulf Coast State College)
Enrolling in Public Safety programs as demand for first responders grows
AAA offers ‘Tow To Go’ for the holiday
Meals on Wheels delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles.
Local volunteers are delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time