Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Panama city firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning just before noon.
Fire in Panama City, no injuries
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a few persons...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies look for persons of interest
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family

Latest News

Dry weather continues into Thanksigiving
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Dry weather continues into Thanksigiving
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights