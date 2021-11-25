Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet without doing the cooking or cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you and your family don’t feel like making a Thanksgiving meal Thursday, many local restaurants are offering dinner options.

Hammerhead Fred’s is one of the restaurants on the beach that is offering a Thanksgiving buffet.

With about 15 different food items to choose from, you’ll find unique options like chargrilled oysters and gouda grits. Along with Thanksgiving staples like turkey, veggies, and pecan pie.

You can check out the menu and make a reservation here or you can just walk in.

To see the delicious Thanksgiving items Hammerhead Fred’s is cooking up, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

