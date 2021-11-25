Enrolling in Public Safety programs as demand for first responders grows

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know the importance of having enough well-trained first responders in a community, but all of those jobs depend on a public safety system to function well.

Gulf Coast’s Public Safety Division wants to let students that may be interested know about what the public safety programs have to offer. They teach classes that lead you to the following degrees: Bachelor of Applied Science Degree, Associate of Arts Degree & Associate of Science Degree.

Public Safety Division courses in the EMS Academy, Fire Academy, Law Enforcement Academy, and Corrections Academy on the North Bay campus and programs on the Panama City campus also lead to certificates, certifications, licenses and an applied technical diploma and college credit certificates.

The Division of Public Safety is located on the North Bay Campus. For more information about programs and courses available through the Public Safety Division, contact the division chair & academy director, Bruce Harber at 850-872-3878 or by e-mail at bharber@gulfcoast.edu. The senior administrative assistant, Elizabeth Kelly, may be reached as well with general questions related to Public Safety. Contact your program coordinator with specific questions about degree or certificate program requirements.

