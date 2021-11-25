Advertisement

FHP encourages drivers to slow down this holiday season

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is doing its part to help keep travelers safe.

“Well, we know that this is probably the day that kick starts the travel and a lot of people get on the road and start driving, they get in a hurry, they’re anxious, and we just want to kind of remind people, educate, sometimes through enforcement, to slow down and get to your destination safely,” Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wednesday, FHP Troopers held a laser detail on interstate 10 in Jackson County. We’re told by using a laser, Troopers are able to more efficiently identify speeders and conduct a stop.

“When we’ve got, you know, several Troopers on the side of the road, it’s obvious that there’s enforcement going on,” King said. “So, we feel like this is where we’re able to pinpoint motorists, it’s not just a blanket shot out.”

Troopers say more than 50 speeders were stopped in Wednesday’s detail. According to officials, as speed and traffic increase, the chance of survival in a crash decrease. So, reminding people to slow down, could be saving their life.

“Hey, I’m sorry we’re enforcing with citations, but we really want you to get where you’re going safely because that’s the ultimate goal for us is your safety,” King said.

When everyone is safe, it makes for a better holiday.

