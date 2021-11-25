Advertisement

First responders work through the holidays

Jackson County Fire Rescue is just one of the groups of first responders who have to work...
Jackson County Fire Rescue is just one of the groups of first responders who have to work holidays.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For members of Jackson County Fire Rescue, Thanksgiving is just another day to suit up and help keep their community safe.

“We’re part of a big family, a big network, and we’re here to serve the citizens of the state of Florida. You know, if we’re all working, that’s part of it,” Jackson County Fire Rescue Captain Kenneth Deese said.

However, they say helping the community and being with their work family makes it a little easier.

“Working the holidays is somewhat bittersweet. We all have families, but when you get to work with the people you work with, that’s your other family, and it’s a special day for us as well,” Firefighter and EMT Blaine Barfield said.

Despite what many people might think, officials say the need for first responders typically slows down on holidays, and they’re hoping this year is no exception.

Captain Kenneth Deese says he always tries to let his men and women check in with their families on the holidays.

“I understand that family is a big part of life, and we definitely need to be able to send some of them by and at least see some of their family members,” Deese said.

In case they can’t eat with their families, though, another group of first responders has something else prepared.

“Airheart 2, which is our air crew, is going to be serving us lunch, and I believe they’re going to be doing something for us as well for dinner,” Barfield said.

No matter what, they say getting to help their community is worth it.

