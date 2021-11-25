Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is all about being together with friends and family. While big-box stores have decided to close down for the holiday in recent days, some local businesses are proud to keep the tradition going. One business we visited was The Appliance Center owned by Bob Hurst.

“My father ran this building and there were only two days he was closed; one was thanksgiving and one was Christmas. Those were important days to him,” Hurst said.

For him, family comes before business.

“My older son is coming in for the holidays, we didn’t get to see him last year because of the restrictions on travel, so it means a lot to me to have the family once again all together, and we are looking forward to it, " Hurst said.

He is also looking forward to his employees having the day off too!

“I think we deserve one day off for a little bit of rest, so I am giving that to my employees and we’ll be back on Friday because that’s one of the biggest days of the year,” Hurst said.

While Bob was prepping for black Friday before leaving to enjoy his holiday, we spoke with Lisa Hanna, the owner of LH Bead Gallery just down the street from Bob, and she has the same frame of mind.

“It’s a busy time of year for everybody, and it really makes you slow down and appreciate your family and be together with them, " Hanna said.

Hanna said the shop will also be closed for Christmas and the week following Christmas so that the team can feel renewed and ready for the new year.

