Local volunteers are delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting at 5 a.m., volunteers from the Knights of Columbus filled the Bay County Council on Aging building. They were there to cook and prepare meals for seniors.

“We’re packaging 153 meals,” Kevin Hall, Knights of Columbus Council 3599 member, said. “It’s part of our ongoing support for Meals on Wheels which is a part of the Council on Aging here in Bay County.”

Through Meals on Wheels, food is delivered regularly to homebound seniors in Bay County. But on Thanksgiving, those meals mean a little bit more.

“There are a lot of people that are less fortunate than us or who are homebound,” Hall said. “We’re able to do something nice and make their Thanksgiving a little more enjoyable.”

Boxes filled with turkey, veggies, mashed potatoes, and more were bringing a smile to many faces.

“That brings joy to me to see them happy and to be able to bless them first thing in the morning,” Meals on Wheels Volunteer Vivian Steele said.

It was also a reminder for the volunteers.

“It shows me what I have to be thankful for,” Steele said. “There’s so much that I have that they don’t, and I can share my time with them.”

The joy it brings to people receiving the meals makes the work worth it.

“It is a lot of work; someone has to scrub the dishes after it’s all done,” Hall said. “At the same time, we can all come together and have a good laugh and touch someone’s life. Just make things a little bit better for the day.”

A day of thanks and giving to those who need it most.

