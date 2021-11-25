Advertisement

Local volunteers are delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles

Meals on Wheels delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles.
Meals on Wheels delivering Thanksgiving meals and smiles.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting at 5 a.m., volunteers from the Knights of Columbus filled the Bay County Council on Aging building. They were there to cook and prepare meals for seniors.

“We’re packaging 153 meals,” Kevin Hall, Knights of Columbus Council 3599 member, said. “It’s part of our ongoing support for Meals on Wheels which is a part of the Council on Aging here in Bay County.”

Through Meals on Wheels, food is delivered regularly to homebound seniors in Bay County. But on Thanksgiving, those meals mean a little bit more.

“There are a lot of people that are less fortunate than us or who are homebound,” Hall said. “We’re able to do something nice and make their Thanksgiving a little more enjoyable.”

Boxes filled with turkey, veggies, mashed potatoes, and more were bringing a smile to many faces.

“That brings joy to me to see them happy and to be able to bless them first thing in the morning,” Meals on Wheels Volunteer Vivian Steele said.

It was also a reminder for the volunteers.

“It shows me what I have to be thankful for,” Steele said. “There’s so much that I have that they don’t, and I can share my time with them.”

The joy it brings to people receiving the meals makes the work worth it.

“It is a lot of work; someone has to scrub the dishes after it’s all done,” Hall said. “At the same time, we can all come together and have a good laugh and touch someone’s life. Just make things a little bit better for the day.”

A day of thanks and giving to those who need it most.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family
Here locally, we're told we've had a very successful year topping pre-pandemic numbers and...
Panama City Beach tourism tops pre-pandemic numbers, setting record highs in 2021

Latest News

AAA offers ‘Tow To Go’ for the holiday
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
There is about 15 different food items to choose from.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet without doing the cooking or cleanup