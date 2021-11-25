Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign back for the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re ringing in the most wonderful time of the year, and with that comes the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. A campaign that has helped some, even when things weren’t so wonderful.

We’re helping people every day that they find themselves without a home, they find themselves not able to put food on the table, feed their kids, keep their utilities on.” Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Commanding Officer Major Ed Binnix said.

Without a home is exactly where Linda Segers found herself.

“My house burnt down and the Salvation Army put me in an apartment for two years,” Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Bell Ringer Linda Segers said.

That’s why she became a bell ringer.

“They’ve helped my family so much and God’s blessed me so much, so I wanted to be out here,” said Segers.

Out here ringing in the season of giving, when some would say the need to give back is greater than ever.

“Whether it be times of tough economics or whether it be good economics, we’re kind of in a mixed bag, there’s always going to be those among us who are struggling,” said Binnix.

Salvation Army officials tell us this campaign usually raises about $85,000 each year to help those who are struggling.

“The Salvation Army has so many programs. they do domestic violence, intervention and disasters, homeless support,” said Segers.

Programs that have seen more people since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“There are folks among us who have a disaster every day and we’re here to serve them through their disaster and get them to overcome that,” said Binnix.

Even those who have experienced the biggest Christmas blues could be helped with the red kettle.

“I just want everybody to be happy and blessed and that’s what our goals are,” said Segers.

Binnix said their goal for this year is to raise at least, if not more than $85,000 to give back to the community. The red kettle campaign runs through Christmas Eve at 26 locations, or to donate online visit Donate Salvation Army.

